Insider Buying: Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Director Purchases $30,240.15 in Stock

Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Director Richard J. Kerr purchased 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,745.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MANT opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.09. Mantech International Corp has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $93.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mantech International Corp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mantech International during the fourth quarter worth $3,112,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Mantech International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Mantech International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Mantech International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mantech International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MANT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Mantech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

