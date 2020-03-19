Insider Buying: Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The (LON:LTI) Insider Acquires £43,000 in Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The (LON:LTI) insider Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £860 ($1,131.28) per share, with a total value of £43,000 ($56,564.06).

LTI opened at GBX 815 ($10.72) on Thursday. Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The has a twelve month low of GBX 860.06 ($11.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,040 ($26.84). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £100.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of £287.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.05.

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

