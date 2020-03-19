Insider Buying: Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The (LON:LTI) Insider Acquires £43,000 in Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The (LON:LTI) insider Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £860 ($1,131.28) per share, with a total value of £43,000 ($56,564.06).
LTI opened at GBX 815 ($10.72) on Thursday. Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The has a twelve month low of GBX 860.06 ($11.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,040 ($26.84). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £100.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of £287.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.05.
