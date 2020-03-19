Insider Buying: Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Insider Buys $16,999,995.33 in Stock

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) insider Legg Mason, Inc. purchased 1,681,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $16,999,995.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Legg Mason, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Legg Mason, Inc. purchased 49,554 shares of Legg Mason stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.86.

Shares of LM stock opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Legg Mason Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Legg Mason by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,676,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,927,000 after purchasing an additional 40,341 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Legg Mason by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,530,000 after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Legg Mason by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,228,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,102,000 after purchasing an additional 73,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Legg Mason by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,839,000 after purchasing an additional 120,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Legg Mason in the 4th quarter worth about $37,622,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LM shares. Citigroup lowered Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra upped their price target on Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

