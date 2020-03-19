Insider Buying: Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Major Shareholder Buys $401,244.00 in Stock

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) major shareholder King Luther Capital Management purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $401,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LAWS opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.87. Lawson Products, Inc. has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.56). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $88.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAWS. ValuEngine cut Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Lawson Products during the third quarter worth $55,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Lawson Products during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 53.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lawson Products during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lawson Products during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

