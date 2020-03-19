Insider Buying: Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Acquires £52,400 in Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) insider Caroline Foulger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,048 ($13.79) per share, for a total transaction of £52,400 ($68,929.23).
Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 786 ($10.34) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.26. Hiscox Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 1,011 ($13.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,263.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,404.38.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.14. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.01%.
Hiscox Company Profile
Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.
