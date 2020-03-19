Insider Buying: Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Acquires £52,400 in Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) insider Caroline Foulger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,048 ($13.79) per share, for a total transaction of £52,400 ($68,929.23).

Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 786 ($10.34) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.26. Hiscox Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 1,011 ($13.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,263.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,404.38.

Get Hiscox alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.14. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.01%.

HSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($17.43) target price (up previously from GBX 1,229 ($16.17)) on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($18.09) target price (down previously from GBX 1,410 ($18.55)) on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hiscox to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,545 ($20.32) to GBX 1,480 ($19.47) in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,372.33 ($18.05).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.