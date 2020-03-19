Insider Buying: Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) CEO Purchases $85,150.00 in Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) CEO Joe Anthony Raver purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 158,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,717.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joe Anthony Raver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Joe Anthony Raver purchased 2,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Joe Anthony Raver acquired 2,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $45,680.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Joe Anthony Raver acquired 2,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,820.00.

NYSE HI opened at $14.29 on Thursday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 466.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 405.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HI. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hillenbrand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

