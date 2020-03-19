Insider Buying: HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HAN) Insider Purchases £76,500 in Stock

HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HAN) insider William Salomon acquired 50,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £76,500 ($100,631.41).

William Salomon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, William Salomon acquired 650,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £1,235,000 ($1,624,572.48).

On Monday, January 13th, William Salomon acquired 75,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £142,500 ($187,450.67).

On Thursday, January 9th, William Salomon acquired 100,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £193,000 ($253,880.56).

On Monday, January 6th, William Salomon acquired 50,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £96,500 ($126,940.28).

On Monday, December 23rd, William Salomon acquired 10,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

On Friday, December 20th, William Salomon acquired 50,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £94,000 ($123,651.67).

HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock opened at GBX 131.40 ($1.73) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 178.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 183.27. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 million and a PE ratio of 8.70. HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 has a one year low of GBX 14.01 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 282.60 ($3.72).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

About HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

