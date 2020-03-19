Insider Buying: Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Insider Purchases £4,963.92 in Stock

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson acquired 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 888 ($11.68) per share, for a total transaction of £4,963.92 ($6,529.76).

Carolyn Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Carolyn Ferguson acquired 7 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,129 ($28.01) per share, for a total transaction of £149.03 ($196.04).

On Monday, January 13th, Carolyn Ferguson acquired 7 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,123 ($27.93) per share, for a total transaction of £148.61 ($195.49).

LON GOG opened at GBX 473.60 ($6.23) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.21. Go-Ahead Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 988 ($13.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.37). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,850.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,039.38. The firm has a market cap of $204.49 million and a P/E ratio of 3.37.

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 64.60 ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Go-Ahead Group plc will post 16313.0010187 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 30.17 ($0.40) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Go-Ahead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOG. Canaccord Genuity lowered Go-Ahead Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.28) price objective (down previously from GBX 2,450 ($32.23)) on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,066.86 ($27.19).

About Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

