Insider Buying: Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Buys £145.05 in Stock

Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby purchased 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 967 ($12.72) per share, for a total transaction of £145.05 ($190.81).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Emis Group alerts:

On Monday, January 13th, Peter Southby purchased 13 shares of Emis Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,120 ($14.73) per share, for a total transaction of £145.60 ($191.53).

LON EMIS opened at GBX 813 ($10.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,122.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,092.42. Emis Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 460 ($6.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,262 ($16.60).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a GBX 15.60 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Emis Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.85%.

About Emis Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Emis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.