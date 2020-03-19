Insider Buying: Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director Purchases $190,320.00 in Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director James F. Laird, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.16 per share, for a total transaction of $190,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DHIL stock opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.15 and its 200-day moving average is $137.08. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $150.00.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.