Insider Buying: Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Insider Acquires £102,620 in Stock

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) insider Simon P. Silver bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,932 ($38.57) per share, for a total transaction of £102,620 ($134,990.79).
Derwent London stock opened at GBX 2,912 ($38.31) on Thursday. Derwent London Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,858 ($37.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,362 ($57.38). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,017.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,716.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.51.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 51.45 ($0.68) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $21.00. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.
Derwent London Company Profile
Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
