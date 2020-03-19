Insider Buying: Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Insider Acquires £102,620 in Stock

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) insider Simon P. Silver bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,932 ($38.57) per share, for a total transaction of £102,620 ($134,990.79).

Derwent London stock opened at GBX 2,912 ($38.31) on Thursday. Derwent London Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,858 ($37.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,362 ($57.38). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,017.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,716.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 51.45 ($0.68) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $21.00. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Derwent London from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,580 ($60.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Derwent London from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Derwent London from GBX 3,850 ($50.64) to GBX 4,250 ($55.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,779.75 ($49.72).

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

