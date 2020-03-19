Insider Buying: Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) Insider Purchases $25,300.00 in Stock

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) insider Kimberly C. Dockery bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.64. Colony Bankcorp Inc has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 13.57%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,807,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

