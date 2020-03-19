Insider Buying: BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) COO Purchases $83,100.00 in Stock

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) COO Rajneesh Vig acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 59,750 shares in the company, valued at $496,522.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TCPC opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $412.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.44%.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

