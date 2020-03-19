Insider Buying: Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) Insider Buys A$199,960.11 in Stock

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) insider Alastair Symington bought 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$65.07 ($46.15) per share, with a total value of A$199,960.11 ($141,815.68).

Alastair Symington also recently made the following trade(s):

ASX:BKL opened at A$65.72 ($46.61) on Thursday. Blackmores Limited has a 1 year low of A$59.84 ($42.44) and a 1 year high of A$100.25 ($71.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$81.18.

Blackmores Limited develops, sells, and markets natural health products for humans and animals in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers vitamins, and herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. It also provides products for various conditions related to arthritis, joints, bones, and muscles; brain health; cold, flu, and immunity; digestive health; energy and exercise; everyday health; and eye health.

