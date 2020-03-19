Insider Buying: Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) insider Tim J. Breedon acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £17,200 ($22,625.62).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 83.20 ($1.09) on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 117.92 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BARC shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 208 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 200.42 ($2.64).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

