Insider Buying: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Director Acquires $1,772,000.00 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $808.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,048.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,124.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $756.03 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price objective (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,237.80.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

