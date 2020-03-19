Insider Buying: Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Director Acquires $175,450.00 in Stock

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $175,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $151,974.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.16. Argo Group has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.04.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

