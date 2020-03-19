Insider Buying: Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) CEO Purchases $532,000.00 in Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) CEO Ronald Stephen Delia purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.83. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amcor by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,941,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,789,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,800,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,795,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,101,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,985,000 after acquiring an additional 258,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,552,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,035,000 after acquiring an additional 91,903 shares during the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMCR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

