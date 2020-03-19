Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Shares Down 1.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ingersoll-Rand traded as low as $19.69 and last traded at $20.97, 430,440 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,821,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.81.

In related news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,537,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,622 shares of company stock valued at $36,585,212 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after acquiring an additional 688,390 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,474,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,546,000 after acquiring an additional 320,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,161,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,170,000 after purchasing an additional 226,246 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,745,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,645,000 after purchasing an additional 69,858 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.30. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

