Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Shares Down 16.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) fell 16.5% on Tuesday after Tudor Pickering downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as C$11.88 and last traded at C$12.67, 872,448 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,442,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.17.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMO. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. CSFB cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Ltd will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

