IG Group’s (IGG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 730 ($9.60) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 726.40 ($9.56).

Shares of IGG opened at GBX 614.20 ($8.08) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 669.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 651.80. IG Group has a 12-month low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 739 ($9.72).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. IG Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

