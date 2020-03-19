ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. ICF International reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ICF International.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $396.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.66 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ICF International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised their target price on ICF International from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on ICF International in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ICF International by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ICF International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in ICF International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 105,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $51.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. ICF International has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $95.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.