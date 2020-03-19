IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,733 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,013 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBERIABANK stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. IBERIABANK Corp has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. IBERIABANK’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBKC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IBERIABANK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

