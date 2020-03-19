Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Huntington Bancshares traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 454964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.16.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $206,248,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,477.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,300,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,683 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,687,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,425 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $15,517,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,271,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,338,000 after purchasing an additional 780,749 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

