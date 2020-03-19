Hunting (LON:HTG) PT Lowered to GBX 160

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 398 ($5.24) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 18.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Hunting from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hunting from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Hunting from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hunting from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Hunting to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hunting has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 410.50 ($5.40).
Shares of Hunting stock opened at GBX 177.20 ($2.33) on Tuesday. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150.90 ($1.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 657 ($8.64). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 283.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 382.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $295.41 million and a PE ratio of 7.54.
Hunting Company Profile
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.
