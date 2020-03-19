Hunting (LON:HTG) PT Lowered to GBX 160

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 398 ($5.24) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 18.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Hunting from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hunting from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Hunting from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hunting from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Hunting to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hunting has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 410.50 ($5.40).

Shares of Hunting stock opened at GBX 177.20 ($2.33) on Tuesday. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150.90 ($1.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 657 ($8.64). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 283.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 382.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $295.41 million and a PE ratio of 7.54.

In other news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 58,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 314 ($4.13), for a total transaction of £183,774.78 ($241,745.30). Also, insider Carol Chesney bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 304 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,160 ($15,995.79).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

