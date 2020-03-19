HSBC Reiterates €54.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BAS. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.00 ($69.77).

ETR:BAS opened at €39.29 ($45.69) on Monday. Basf has a 1-year low of €47.23 ($54.92) and a 1-year high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a 50-day moving average of €56.40 and a 200 day moving average of €63.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion and a PE ratio of 4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

