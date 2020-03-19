Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Trading Down 1.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $14.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.51, approximately 1,421,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 13,825,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 123,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 25.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 443.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 163,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 379,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

