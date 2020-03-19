Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Down 18.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s stock price was down 18.1% during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $19.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $5.52, approximately 173,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,889,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

SVC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,808,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $53,741,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,616,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,632,000 after acquiring an additional 785,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 536,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 288,980 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 51.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

