HorusPay (HORUS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $385.00

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 265.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $534,155.41 and approximately $385.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.02220182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00196070 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00038990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00037038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 83.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

