Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) Insider Acquires £8,750 in Stock

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) insider Olivier Grémillon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 875 ($11.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,750 ($11,510.13).

LON HSV opened at GBX 768 ($10.10) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,215.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86. Homeserve plc has a 52 week low of GBX 974.50 ($12.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,352 ($17.78). The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.56.

Get Homeserve alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) target price on shares of Homeserve in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup downgraded Homeserve to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Homeserve to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Homeserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,364 ($17.94).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Homeserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homeserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.