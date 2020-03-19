Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Stock Price Down 30.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO) were down 30.6% on Tuesday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.00. The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68, approximately 2,318,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,338,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

HEXO has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Hexo from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cormark downgraded Hexo from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Hexo from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hexo from C$3.80 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.49.

Get Hexo alerts:

In other Hexo news, Director Nathalie Bourque purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.12 per share, with a total value of C$53,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,181.24.

The company has a market cap of $184.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

Hexo Company Profile (TSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.