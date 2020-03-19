Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €65.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €65.00 ($75.58) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HEN3. UBS Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €84.87 ($98.68).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €66.04 ($76.79) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($150.76). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €86.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €91.29.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

