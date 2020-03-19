Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Scotiabank

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hecla Mining from $3.30 to $3.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67, a PEG ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $57,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,643.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,923,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,800,000 after buying an additional 2,078,826 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,106,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,262,000 after buying an additional 338,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,429,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,967,000 after buying an additional 4,430,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,761,000 after buying an additional 613,205 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,832,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after buying an additional 206,925 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.