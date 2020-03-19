Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $57.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Healthequity traded as low as $36.59 and last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 16577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.15.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Healthequity from $74.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Healthequity from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,917,042.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,401.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,413 shares of company stock worth $2,955,616 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,562,000 after buying an additional 505,907 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 13.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 34.0% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after buying an additional 79,097 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 6,073.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 25,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average is $64.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.95 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

