Head-To-Head Survey: Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) versus Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) and Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Pluralsight shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Pluralsight shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Lianluo Smart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Pluralsight has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lianluo Smart has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pluralsight and Lianluo Smart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluralsight -35.65% -47.40% -12.38% Lianluo Smart N/A -4.28% 41.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pluralsight and Lianluo Smart’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluralsight $316.91 million 3.43 -$112.66 million ($0.98) -7.82 Lianluo Smart $370,000.00 45.95 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A

Lianluo Smart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pluralsight.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pluralsight and Lianluo Smart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluralsight 0 2 8 0 2.80 Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pluralsight presently has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 230.72%. Given Pluralsight’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pluralsight is more favorable than Lianluo Smart.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc. provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's platform also provides Learning Paths that are personalized to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves businesses and individuals. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. The company also offers Moxian+ User App that provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk; News Center with daily updates; and Game Center and MO-Shake, which allows users to win vouchers, discounts, etc. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. Moxian, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Fujian Sihe Media Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

