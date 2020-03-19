Head-To-Head Survey: Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) vs. Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Inovalon and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalon 1.13% 9.12% 3.19% Tucows 4.57% 17.52% 3.70%

Inovalon has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tucows has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inovalon and Tucows’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalon $642.41 million 3.36 $7.78 million $0.41 33.90 Tucows $337.14 million 1.50 $15.40 million $1.43 33.20

Tucows has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inovalon. Tucows is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovalon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Inovalon and Tucows, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalon 1 2 3 0 2.33 Tucows 0 1 0 0 2.00

Inovalon presently has a consensus target price of $19.43, indicating a potential upside of 39.77%. Given Inovalon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Inovalon is more favorable than Tucows.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Inovalon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Inovalon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Tucows shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities. In addition, it offers advisory, implementation, and support services. The company serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. Its platforms include information of data pertaining to approximately 964,000 physicians; 519,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 264 million individuals and 42 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories. It also provides roaming service to international travelers under the Zipsim and Always Online Wireless names; fixed high-speed Internet access services to consumer and business customers; Internet hosting and network consulting services; and billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) through its Platypus billing software. This segment distributes its products and services through the Ting Website, as well as through third-party retail stores and online retailers. The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services under the OpenSRS, eNom, and Hover names. Its value-added services include hosted email, which provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; Internet security services; and Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users. In addition, this segment sells retail domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses; and leases and sells a portfolio of domain names. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

