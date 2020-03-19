Head to Head Review: UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) vs. Talend (OTCMKTS:TLND)

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) and Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and Talend’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR $2.14 billion 3.67 $115.78 million $0.65 20.03 Talend $247.98 million 2.48 -$61.49 million ($0.68) -29.41

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Talend. Talend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talend has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and Talend, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR 0 2 7 0 2.78 Talend 1 0 6 0 2.71

Talend has a consensus price target of $52.33, suggesting a potential upside of 161.67%. Given Talend’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talend is more favorable than UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and Talend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR N/A N/A N/A Talend -24.79% -187.15% -14.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Talend shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Talend shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR beats Talend on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It also develops in the area of online and mobile gaming; and distributes Ubisoft products, such as CD games, ancillary products, etc. to retailers and independent wholesalers. Ubisoft Entertainment SA has a strategic partnership with Tencent. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Montreuil, France.

About Talend

Talend S.A. provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The company's Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application and cloud integration, data catalogue, and API design and testing, as well as master data management, and self-service data preparation products; and Stitch Data Loader, is a cloud-based data ingestion engine. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through channel partners. Talend S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

