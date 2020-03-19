Head-To-Head Review: RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) versus FedNat (NYSE:FNHC)

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) and FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. FedNat pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. RenaissanceRe pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FedNat pays out -1,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years and FedNat has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. FedNat is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RenaissanceRe and FedNat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe 1 5 2 0 2.13 FedNat 0 0 0 0 N/A

RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus price target of $191.63, indicating a potential upside of 60.07%. Given RenaissanceRe’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe RenaissanceRe is more favorable than FedNat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RenaissanceRe and FedNat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe $4.20 billion 1.26 $748.80 million $9.13 13.11 FedNat $414.96 million 0.38 $1.01 million ($0.03) -365.33

RenaissanceRe has higher revenue and earnings than FedNat. FedNat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RenaissanceRe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RenaissanceRe and FedNat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe 17.82% 8.46% 1.71% FedNat 0.24% -0.15% -0.03%

Risk and Volatility

RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FedNat has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of FedNat shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of FedNat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RenaissanceRe beats FedNat on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer's liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.