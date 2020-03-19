H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,466,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 629,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after buying an additional 261,025 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1,819.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 164,494 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

