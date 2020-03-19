HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Stock Price Down 4.3% After Analyst Downgrade

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $30.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. HD Supply traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $26.79, approximately 113,375 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,547,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

HDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,070 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in HD Supply by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in HD Supply by 17.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in HD Supply by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,257,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after buying an additional 152,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in HD Supply by 21.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

