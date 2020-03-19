HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAYPY shares. ValuEngine raised HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC downgraded HAYS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised HAYS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

HAYS PLC/ADR stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. HAYS PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

