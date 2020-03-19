Hays (LON:HAS) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hays (LON:HAS) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 165 ($2.17).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hays to a sector performer rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hays from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target (down previously from GBX 160 ($2.10)) on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 161.82 ($2.13).

HAS opened at GBX 125.90 ($1.66) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.98. Hays has a 12 month low of GBX 117 ($1.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 146.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 157.63.

Hays (LON:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 4.60 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Hays will post 1371.7382343 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Hays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

