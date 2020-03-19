Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of HWG stock opened at GBX 98.60 ($1.30) on Tuesday. Harworth Group has a 52-week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 160.23 ($2.11). The stock has a market cap of $299.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 7.90 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) by GBX (3.70) (($0.05)). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harworth Group will post 185.0000105 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

