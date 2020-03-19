Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Insider Acquires A$998,997.00 in Stock

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) insider Gerald Harvey bought 309,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.23 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$998,997.00 ($708,508.51).

Gerald Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Gerald Harvey 37,500 shares of Harvey Norman stock.

Shares of ASX HVN opened at A$2.77 ($1.96) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is A$4.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.42. Harvey Norman Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of A$3.49 ($2.48) and a 52 week high of A$4.87 ($3.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.31%. Harvey Norman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Harvey Norman Company Profile

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited grants franchises to independent franchisees. Its franchisees sell products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computers and communications, bedding and manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

