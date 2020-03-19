Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Harvest Capital Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years. Harvest Capital Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 105.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Harvest Capital Credit to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAP opened at $2.72 on Thursday. Harvest Capital Credit has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Harvest Capital Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

