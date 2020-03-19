Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,420 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 74,755 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.17% of Hanger worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 1,364.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNGR opened at $11.58 on Thursday. Hanger Inc has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $28.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The healthcare company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $300.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.72 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

