Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target Cut to GBX 200

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 107.86% from the stock’s current price.

HMSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 188 ($2.47) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 246.69 ($3.25).

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 96.22 ($1.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $965.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 167.05 ($2.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 385.90 ($5.08). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 206.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 264.97.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 28 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). On average, analysts forecast that Hammerson will post 3097.7547545 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Metz purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £39,800 ($52,354.64). Also, insider David A. Tyler purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £42,750 ($56,235.20). Insiders acquired a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $12,830,000 over the last ninety days.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

