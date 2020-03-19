Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Director Acquires $1,056,073.14 in Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HAL opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $32.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective on the stock. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

