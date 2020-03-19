Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Halfords Group (LON:HFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 175 ($2.30).

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Shares of LON:HFD opened at GBX 52.75 ($0.69) on Tuesday. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of GBX 59 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 250.20 ($3.29). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 160.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.92. The firm has a market cap of $109.51 million and a P/E ratio of 2.54.

In related news, insider Keith Williams acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £77,000 ($101,289.13).

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.