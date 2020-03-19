GYM Group’s (GYM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of GYM Group (LON:GYM) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GYM Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 343 ($4.51).

LON GYM opened at GBX 82 ($1.08) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $113.24 million and a PE ratio of 12.81. GYM Group has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 325 ($4.28). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 254.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 265.49.

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

